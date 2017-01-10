Do you have a ‘Big Energy Idea’?

Cornwall’s brightest businesses and entrepreneurs have the chance to gain funding and support that could turn their innovative energy idea into a reality.

The Ignite ‘Big Energy Idea’ Accelerator Programme is looking for local businesses with an idea that will make a difference to society through energy products or services.

Successful applicants will receive a package of pre-investment support, including specialist knowledge from experts, and the opportunity to apply for investment.

Ignite, backed by Centrica, claims to be the UK’s first ‘impact investment fund’ that focuses on energy, providing firms with the funding and expertise needed to help achieve their potential “and make a positive impact” on society.

Since 2014, the programme has supported more than 25 enterprises across the country, committing investment totalling £8 million to firms that are passionate about building a better and more energy efficient future.

Sam Salisbury, investment principal for Ignite, said: “Cornwall is filled with innovative businesses and entrepreneurs. We are hoping that 20 local businesses enter the Big Energy Idea to make the most of the support and potential investment available.

“We’re looking for people passionate about building a more efficient and sustainable future, and we just know that the people of Cornwall have the ideas we need to solve some of the most complex problems facing our society.”

Enterprises must submit their applications before the end of January. If successful, they will be asked to pitch to a panel of industry and social enterprise experts in February.

For more information, click here.