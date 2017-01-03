When budgets are tight, training and marketing are often the very first to be sent to the very bottom of the priority list.

And for small and micro businesses, it is almost always a challenge to develop new skills in the face of limited budgets.

But what if budgets weren’t an issue? This is where the Cornwall Skills Programme makes its grand entrance into 2017.

The new multimillion pound European project for Cornwall is about enabling businesses, particularly those with under 250 employees, to seize the training budget they need.

Delivered through Truro and Penwith College Business and co-financed by the Skills Funding Agency, the programme offers Cornish businesses the opportunity to access a package of fully-funded training, covering a range of sectors and support functions; from leadership and management, engineering and manufacturing, digital and IT, to marketing and sales, health and social care, hospitality and finance.

There is no limit to the amount of support you can access as long as the training takes place in 2017.

To find out more about how the Cornwall Skills Programme could support your training needs, a launch event has been arranged to take place at Haven House in Truro on January 20 (8.30-11am).

The college’s business team will be on hand to help you identify the training packages that will contribute to your business goals.

For more details, email business@truro-penwith.ac.uk