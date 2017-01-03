Accountant reaches ten-year milestone

A partner at one of Cornwall’s leading firms of chartered accountants is celebrating his tenth anniversary with the company.

Simon Reed joined Robinson Reed Layton in 2006 as a trainee chartered accountant and qualified as a chartered accountant with the Truro firm four years later.

His rapid rise saw him being promoted to audit and accounts manager in 2012 and partner in 2014.

“I can’t quite believe it’s been ten years since I joined Robinson Reed Layton,” Reed said.

“I have really enjoyed meeting clients across Cornwall, from the Isles of Scilly to the Tamar, enabling me to build strong client relationships – something that Robinson Reed Layton prides itself on.”