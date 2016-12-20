A Solicitor from Cornwall, with 37 years’ experience in law, has joined the board of Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC).

Following a competitive open recruitment process in October, Mark Chanter joins the six-strong board of commissioners, replacing commissioner and chairman, Dave Ellis.

Chanter, who works at Foot Anstey, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Having initially become a Partner at Frank & Caffin, he went on to become managing partner at Hancock Caffin and has been a key member of the management board of Foot Anstey since 2007.

Chanter, who is also the deputy chairman trustee of the Royal Cornwall Museum and honorary solicitor of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Society, is a regular user of the harbour. He has also sat on various committees of the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club.

Commenting on the changes to the board, Carrie Gilmore, newly-appointed FHC chairman, said: “Being a commissioner is a great opportunity to make a difference and support the economic well-being of Falmouth and Cornwall as a whole. It’s always great to attract both new talent and retain existing on the board.

“Mark’s extensive experience in business development and management will add tremendous value and complement the existing board members’ breadth of skills. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming him to our team.”

Chanter added: “Having a deep affinity with Falmouth, and an interest in sailing, I am really looking forward to getting more actively involved with the port authority.”