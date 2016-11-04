A new grant development service has opened in Cornwall.

Cornwall Grant Services has been set up by Alex Nicholas, who has a decade of experience in the grants and funding sector.

Over the past five years he has delivered over 150 funding applications to different schemes, including Regional Growth Fund, Plymouth University Growth Fund and the South West Investment Group, worth an estimated £2 million.

He said: “Once again Cornwall is awash with EU money. However, the application process isn’t easy and to be frank an application needs to be treated as a project based piece of work.

“It is not something that you can slip into business as usual and spend an hour on here and there when the phone isn’t ringing. The process requires time, determination and a high degree of precision if you want the money, as they say; nothing in life is free.”

A wide range of projects are eligible for funding, Nicholas says, providing they drive business growth, improve competitive advantage and lead to skilled job creation.

“The project expenditure must demonstrate a clear step change and not be classed as business as usual items,” he said.