New training centre In Safe Hands

In Safe Hands Training has opened its new Emergency and Safety Training Centre in Indian Queens.

The company specialises in first aid, pre-hospital care, health and safety, food safety, and a wide-range of compliance training.

The centre includes two large training spaces along with ten ‘true to life’ simulation areas, including a bathroom, a childcare setting, a bar, and even a section of road, all specifically designed to put course delegates through their paces in real life situations.

The centre is the brainchild of company director and armed forces veteran Tim Puffer.

He said: “The new centre has really been ten years in the making, utilising our extensive experience of leading the way with the subjects we offer on both a regional and national stage.

“We are now able to bring high-quality simulation training to all of our courses. We have created a learning environment that will reduce the reliance on classroom based learning to facilitate ‘a real trading experience’ as opposed to the more traditional approach.”