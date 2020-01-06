Job: Tutors and Assessors

As a training provider, Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) provide personal and flexible training to staff and apprentices in SMEs across all business sectors in Cornwall.

Since 2002, we have successfully delivered a wide range of training programmes to learners, created more than 3,000 new jobs and added over £300M value to the local economy. This freelance role will support our business community to meet their skills and training needs; ensure we continue to drive improvement in our apprenticeship training service and ensure CMN continues to be recognised as a provider of excellence for all our customers and learners.

Due to continued growth CMN is looking for a number of experienced, business-focused Tutors and Assessors who can deliver work in the following key areas:

Freelance Employability Tutors (Multiple posts) Part-time Employed or Freelance Engineering Tutor and Assessor Part-time Employed or Freelance Curriculum Development Co-ordinator Freelance Apprenticeship Tutors/Assessors (multiple posts)

Salary/Hourly Rate: Competitive rates depending on experience.

How to Apply: Initially, please request a role profile for the relevant post for which you are seeking to apply for: [email protected]

Closing Date for Full Applications (CV and covering letter): 20th January 2020

Cornwall Marine Network is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and Freelance Tutors to share this commitment. Applicants must have an enhanced DBS check along with evidence of recent safeguarding and Prevent training. As an equal opportunities employer, we welcome applications from all sectors of the community.