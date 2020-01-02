Job: Paid Search & Social Marketing Executive

3WhiteHats is looking for someone to help to run its clients’ advertising campaigns through the major search engines and via social media.

Working closely with an Account Manager, the role demands a strong attention to detail, a love of numbers, but coupled with a sharp creative edge. You will quickly learn the basics and develop to master digital advertising through building and optimising campaigns, and providing reporting to clients. Over time you will grow to take on your own clients.

If successful you will join us in our enviable harbourside offices in the beautiful town of Falmouth, and will be working within a growing, close knit team of like-minded digital marketing specialists.

The role

● Help the Paid Media Manager support our clients across a wide range of industries.

● Assist in the setup, management & optimisation of paid search & social campaigns.

● Analyse data and report against campaign targets.

● Work with clients to continually adapt and grow their campaigns.

● Show willing to become an expert in paid search and paid social advertising.

● Learn to manage clients and take on responsibility for campaigns.

● Take an active part in the rapid growth of 3WhiteHats, undertaking additional duties as required.

What we’re looking for

You’ll need this:

● An analytical brain and love of numbers.

● Ability to produce written content to a high standard.

● Ability to think creatively and problem solve.

● Excellent attention to detail.

● Excellent communication and presentation skills.

We’d love this too:

● Previous Paid experience in Google & Social platforms.

● Experience with Google Analytics.

● Display advertising experience.

● Google Ads qualification.

● Bing Ads accreditation.

● GAIQ.

● Ability to speak another language.

● Full UK driving license.

● Previous agency experience.

Salary: £18,000 to £23,000 depending upon experience.

Closing date: 10.01.2020

Start Date: Immediate.