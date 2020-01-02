Job: Paid Media Account Manager

Paid Media Account Manager

3WhiteHats is looking for a Paid Media Account Manager to lead a range of exciting paid advertising projects. Our Paid Media Account Manager must understand how to best market clients’ products and services predominantly through Google Ads and Bing Ads, as well as harnessing social and display ad networks as a fast-growing area of the business.

Our ideal candidate needs to have great numeracy aptitude as well as top-notch creativity. You’ll need to be highly analytical, able to examine and draw insights from conversion data to optimise campaigns and help clients achieve their goals. The role also demands a sharp creative edge, to help plan and deliver the innovative campaigns that make 3WhiteHats a market-leader in paid advertising.

If successful you will join us in our enviable harbourside offices in the beautiful town of Falmouth and will be working within a growing, close knit team of like-minded digital marketing specialists.

The role

● Manage a portfolio of clients across a wide-range of industries.

● Design and plan innovative paid campaigns.

● Manage Google, Bing, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and display/remarketing campaigns.

● Lead campaign growth for clients and ensure SEM campaigns remain cutting-edge.

● Provide reporting and, crucially, analysis to clients on their campaigns.

● Take an active part in the rapid growth of 3WhiteHats, undertaking additional duties as required.

What we’re looking for

You’ll need this:

● 1+ years Paid Media management.

● Excellent numeracy ability and attention to detail.

● Proficiency with Google Ads and Bing Ads.

● Confidence with Google Ads Editor.

● Confidence with Google Analytics.

● Excellent communication and presentation skills.

● Ability to produce written content to a high standard.

● Analytical brain and a geeky love of Excel.

We’d love this too:

● 3 years Paid Media experience.

● Track record of remarketing & display advertising experience.

● GAIQ.

● Google Ads & Bing Ads Accreditation.

● Facebook Accreditation.

● Ability to speak another language.

● Full UK driving license.

● Previous agency experience.

Salary: £23,000 to £30,000 depending upon experience.

Closing date: 10.01.2020

Start Date: Immediate.