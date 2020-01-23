Job: HR Helpdesk Advisor

Featured job: Sapience HR is looking for a HR Helpdesk Advisor

This role is unique, for an experienced HR professional with a solid background of people management knowledge and practice. If this is you, then read on…

If you’re looking for routine, regularity and a predictable workload then this is not the role for you. This is a fast-paced, think-on-your-feet kind of role that will test your versatility, patience and problem-solving skills on a daily basis.

Our clients are a wonderful mix of small and medium-size businesses across every sector of industry and they all have their own ways of doing things. The role of the Helpdesk Advisor will be to take our best-practice advice and guidance in a range of HR situations and apply it in the way that best suits the client.

You will be the first point of contact for any incoming client queries, by phone and email, and you will either deal with these queries yourself, or refer them to another member of the team where appropriate. Routinely this will include queries about holiday pay, maternity leave, disciplinary actions, performance management, dismissals, grievances, TUPE, data protection, varying contracts of employment, changing employment policies, updating staff handbooks, writing job descriptions, help with recruitment, help with redundancies and everything in between. So you need to know your stuff and be confident in delivering sound advice to people whom you might never meet face to face!

A significant part of your role will be to get to know, and love, our CRM system and to become our internal guru of all things data-related. This will include ensuring that client records, work flows, project plans, time sheets and billing records are always up to date and accurately reflect the work carried out on our clients behalf. So your data base and data management skills must be tip top.

You will also be our ‘go to’ person to keep our HR Library up to date. This is our internal source of information and guidance for our clients, so you will be constantly evolving this as law and best practice changes, and originating new content as required. You must take a keen interest in upcoming changes in employment law, and be able to quickly and proactively assess the impact on current processes;

No two days will ever be the same and we can promise it will be more challenging on some days than others, but also hugely rewarding with great opportunities to acquire a wide variety of HR experience in a much shorter time frame that you might gain in an internal HR role.

Are you the one for us? You need:

Minimum Level 3 CIPD qualified or equivalent;

Considerable post-qualification experience;

Up-to-date with current employment law and HR practice;

Experienced in developing HR policies and procedures;

A real passion for being organised, with great time management, administration and

analytical skills;

Outstanding written and verbal communications skills;

Dedicated to accuracy, detail & efficiency.

We are small team of HR experts who all work from home in Cornwall to deliver exceptional service and support to a wide range of businesses across the South West. We love what we do, and have a strong team work ethic, so be prepared to muck in and share the load!

In return you will gain a great opportunity to grow and build on your existing HR experience, whilst working with and for some of the most interesting businesses in Cornwall.

You will work from home full time 37.5 hrs per week, from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday. Salary £21,000 pa plus a monthly home office allowance

If this job sounds like it’s for you, please let us know by responding to [email protected] and we will send you further information and how to apply. Full applications to be received by 9am on 7 February 2019.