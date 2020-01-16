Job: Business Development Manager

Featured Job: Everest Media is looking for a Business Development Manager

Everest Media power digital transformation for ambitious organisations. We’re working hard to build an awesome reputation for quality, innovation and reliability and be the kind of agency people want to work for and clients want to work with.

We deliver consultancy, strategy, digital marketing, and bespoke development services to our clients on both a project and retainer basis. Our typical clients are larger than us and have been through one or two rounds of doing things themselves or with another provider, and they appreciate the value of having a team of experts taking care of their digital needs.

We’re looking for a driven and ambitious Business Development Manager who can turbo-charge our sales. You will take the lead in generating and closing new opportunities, helping us deliver our growth strategy and setting a firm foundation for a future sales team (which you could lead!).

With proven experience in a similar role you will take ownership of the end to end sales process and deliver in line with agreed targets.

In this role you will be expected to:

Develop warm and cold leads and build a robust new business pipeline

Write proposals, pitch for and win new work to hit monthly and annual targets

Help develop case studies and sales collateral in collaboration with our Marketing team

Take ownership of the existing sales process, drive improvements and update it regularly

Carry out outbound prospecting via email, phone and face to face meetings

Create links and develop effective working relationships with appropriate 3rd parties

Attend networking events/seminars to maximise awareness of our brand

Work alongside the Head of Service Delivery to identify opportunities with current clients

Work alongside the Head of Service Delivery to ensure smooth handover of new business

Experience, skills and professional attributes

To be considered for this role, you will need

At least 2 years’ in a similar role in a digital agency or related environment with a track record of successful business development with a significant annual target

A digital agency background, with confidence in understanding how to best utilise digital to address a client brief specifically across SEO, Analytics and digital transformation

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, including strong influencing and negotiation skills. You will value honest and open communication, never avoiding challenging conversations

Able to balance competing priorities, work under pressure and deliver to deadlines

Demonstrable ability to work well with a delivery team, leaning on them for technical sales support while considering their needs as part of the sales process.

Desirable attributes

These skills will give you an advantage:

Experience of responding to formal tenders

Strong LinkedIn Sales Nav skills

Experience of working with framework agreements, preferred supplier lists and similar arrangements.

Job Benefits

We encourage our teams to make the most of the flexibility we offer to achieve a good work-life balance. This includes flexitime, remote working opportunities and part time roles.

We also take your health and wellbeing very seriously and do our best to provide you with all the support you may need, including a mental health advice service and paid sick leave.

We are only able to consider applicants with the right to work in the UK. If you’re a recruiter, please do not send unsolicited CVs to us – we will not accept any future ownership claims.

What we can give you

£70,000 OTE, with uncapped commission – the more you sell, the more you earn

Excellent progression opportunities – could you be our next Sales Director?

Home based role, with monthly trips to beautiful Cornwall. You will have the flexibility to manage your own schedule

A starting point of warm leads and existing relationships to help you get up and running quickly

26 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Huge range of discounts and perks via Perkbox including cycle to work scheme, discount vouchers and more

All travel expenses paid.

Contacts

Sam Armondi, 01872 300780