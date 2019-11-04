Job: PR & marketing assistant

Barefoot Media is looking for a new team member.

Wadebridge, Cornwall. Salary circa £18k.

Please note: applications MUST include a covering letter to be considered for shortlisting.

We are looking for an excellent communicator with good writing and project management skills to support our team.

You’ll be working with a fantastic group of tourism, food and drink, property, interiors and events clients, as part of a friendly and supportive team at our office near Wadebridge, north Cornwall.

This role is perfect for somebody looking for their first marketing job. Previous experience in public relations, SEO, digital content marketing, or journalism is advantageous, but not essential. What is key is a genuine enthusiasm for a career in marketing, and an interest in our specialist sectors.

About the role

Your primary responsibility will be to support the team in the planning, delivery and reporting of campaigns for our client accounts. Work will include public relations, email marketing, SEO, content creation and social media.

Strong writing skills are vital: you will research and draft a wide range of content, from blog posts and press releases to website landing pages, email marketing copy and social media updates.

In addition you will research and prepare reports, and have responsibility for the accurate logging and reporting of media coverage and digital marketing campaigns.

There is clear career progression available within the agency and plenty of opportunities for the right candidate to develop new skills and experience.

Main responsibilities

Assist the team with client campaign planning, execution and monitoring.

Logging media coverage.

Preparation of client reports.

Monitoring journalist request services.

Researching media contacts and maintaining databases.

Media liaison with journalists working in travel, food and drink, events, property and interiors.

Creating content for social media and digital marketing campaigns.

Research and draft copy for a wide range of applications.

Carry out research for existing projects.

Research and prepare project documentation, presentations, analysis and reports.

Skills required

Essential

Educated to degree level with a strong academic record.

Excellent writing skills. Flawless spelling and punctuation.

Genuine enthusiasm for the food & drink, property and tourism industries.

Attention to detail.

Be able to travel independently around Cornwall.

Desirable

Experience in:

Creating content for websites, email campaigns and social media.

Public relations, digital content marketing, SEO, or journalism.

Using WordPress CMS, Campaign Monitor, and databases.

Using Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop and InDesign.

Using video editing software.

Using analytics packages.

Photography and image editing.

An understanding of SEO, Google Analytics, and Google Search Console.

Reports to

Senior management team.

What we offer

CIPR membership.

Training support and participation in the CIPR Continuous Professional Development scheme.

Pleasant rural office with lots of natural light, wood burning stove, Nespresso machine and many different kinds of tea.

Six weeks holiday per year.

1pm finish on Fridays.

Salary

Salary according to experience, circa £18k. 36.5 hour working week.

How to apply

Please send a one page CV (show us you can edit) and an original, typo-free covering letter explaining what you can bring to our team (extra marks for persuasive writing). We strongly suggest you take a look at our website – in particular client case studies and press centre – and our blog, Barefoot Cornwall, before drafting your application.

Please send your CV and cover letter to jobs@barefootmedia.co.uk.

The deadline for applications is 6pm on Sunday 10 November 2019.