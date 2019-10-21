Job: Web Developer

The Dash Group, based in Redruth, provides a diverse range of services to businesses and consumers. Dash Logistic Services offers distribution, fulfilment, vehicle hire and sales and self-storage throughout the South West and beyond, Dash Convenience Stores serve local communities in Cornwall and DWN supplies maps and other fast-moving goods to retailers and consumers across the UK.

We are looking to recruit a Web Developer on an employed or freelance basis to join our senior management team and play a key role across all areas of the business. This is an excellent opportunity for a talented developer looking to become part of rapidly evolving business, targeting new markets, with ecommerce and web applications being at the core of its strategy.

Focusing on the development of our e-commerce portfolio and working closely with the senior management team, this role will also require the creation of internal systems and processes needed to design, test and deploy new sites and applications, allowing the company to develop new and existing business and staying ahead in a competitive marketplace.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

• To take responsibility for all company websites and to ensure all platforms and plugins are kept secure and updated

• Development of internal systems, processes and documentation required to

support the management of our web presence

• Liaising with the senior management team to discuss and suggest new features and applications, and developing these ideas into useable solutions

• Constant development and review of the existing websites to ensure ease of use for our customers and staff

• Development of new brochure and ecommerce sites to enable the Group to take advantage of new opportunities and markets

• Liaising with external agencies as required

• New site development for continued e-commerce expansion (including white label)

Personal Specification

Essential

• Demonstratable front end web development experience of WordPress and Magento with

payment systems integration

• Ability to work around bespoke plugins and extensions

• PHP, JavaScript (vanilla & framework such as jQuery, Angular, React), HTML, CSS/SCSS, MySQL, XML skills

• Experience working with PHP frameworks such as Laravel

• Excellent organisation, time-management and documentation skills

• Responsive web design experience

• Working knowledge of Google Tag Manager and associated analytical requirements

• Use of modern development and build tools such as SCSS, Gulp/Grunt

• Extensive experience of working with GIT source version control system

• Knowledge & experience of developing and using REST/SOAP based API’s

Desirable

• Knowledge of Linux Server installation and configuration

• Magento Developer Certification

• Sage Pay and PayPal gateway integration experience

• Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator experience

• A university degree in a computing/science related subject

• Understanding of PCI-DSS and 2FA Card Security requirements

Further Information

Reporting to: The Directors

Based: Redruth Site (TR15 3RQ)

Hours of Work: This is a full-time position

Salary: Dependent on experience

Holiday Entitlement: 5.6 weeks per year (including Bank Holidays).

Start Date: Immediate

Applications In writing only with a covering letter, including salary details and CV, to jobs@thedashgroup.co.uk .

Freelance applications also considered.

Please quote the reference number on your application.

Please note we cannot accept applications without a covering letter.