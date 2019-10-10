Job: New and used car sales executive

Dales is looking for a new member of its team.

As a family owned business, our customers and employees are at the heart of everything we do. With a new range of vehicles due to go on sale in the coming months, and an expanding product portfolio we are currently recruiting an additional New/Used Car Sales Executive to join our Vauxhall dealership in Cornwall

Job Purpose:

Working with our team, you will be responsible for generating New/Used Car Sales orders. This is an addition to our experienced team of 5, for Cornwall from our Scorrier dealership.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Prospecting existing and new customers for sales of both new and used vehicles.

Customer Relationship Management with our database of existing customers.

Seeing customer enquiries through sales process from initial contact to delivery.

Person Specification:

The ideal candidate will be an experienced new/used sales person but not just anyone. The person we are looking for needs to work with pride, passion and strive for the best. Delivering traditional family business values with a modern progressive approach.

Skills Required:

New/Used car sales experience with provable success is preferred

A great networker who is proactive and enjoys interacting with prospective clients

Someone who is able to organise their own time effectively

You must be computer literate and will require strong organisational and administrative skills

You will require a current valid driving licence

Benefits:

22 Days annual leave plus statutory bank holidays and Christmas closure days

Generous Salary and achievable commission structure

Pension Scheme

Access to staff car scheme (after 6 months’ continuous service)

This is an amazing opportunity for the right person to excel at what they do, be well rewarded and have a great work life balance. We will provide a stable environment working with one of the motor industry’s longest established companies. Provided you can give our customers the experience we expect, you will enjoy the freedom to grow your skills and experience in a friendly working environment with an employer who will invest in your future.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: £35,000.00 to £50,000.00 /year OTE

Please apply in writing to Ian Richardson, Sales Manager, Dales Vauxhall, Cornwall Business Park West, Scorrier, Redruth, TR16 5EN.

Application closes on 31st October 2019.

Cornwall Business Park West, Scorrier, Redruth, Cornwall, TR16 5EN

01872 226500

www.dalescornwall.co.uk