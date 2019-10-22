Non-Executive Director

Roughly 3 days a month

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership is a private sector led organisation responsible for driving economic strategy, determining local priorities and undertaking activities which drive growth and the creation of high quality local jobs.

The LEP Board is made up of Directors from different sectors, backgrounds, industries and points of view and our ambition is to have an inclusive and diverse board, reflective of our business community which can provide a fresh, inspirational approach to driving real change in our region.

Are you passionate about making Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly a great place to work and live, working in a senior role and confident at speaking to audiences of all different sizes?

We’re looking for two Non-Executive Directors who would be joining the Board in March 2020. As a Board Director you will work with us to drive new and emerging opportunities for our region, help the executive team as eyes and ears on the ground in the business community and support us in championing Cornwall and Isles of Scilly and its economy at all levels. We offer mentoring and support from other Board members to help get you started and providing you have a genuine interest in helping Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly thrive, we don’t need you to have any prior board experience.

This role requires you to dedicate roughly three days a month to the LEP although some Board Directors commit more and some less. Most of the time is spent at Board meetings, support at events or representing the LEP at meetings or task groups.

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has a real opportunity to be at the forefront of developing sectors, such as energy, space and the creative economy, with opportunities for all. Now is an exciting time to add your voice to the Board and join us as we secure our economic future.

For an informal conversation with the LEP Chief Executive or the LEP Chair about this role, please contact us on 01872 224214 or info@cioslep.com.

The CIoS LEP is committed to promoting equality and celebrates diversity and welcomes applicants reflecting the diversity of the community.

https://www.cioslep.com/about/lep-recruitment