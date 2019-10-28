Job: Freelance Tutor and Assessor

Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) is an organisation dedicated to supporting the marine sector in Cornwall via initiatives that improve profitability and encourage growth through quality and innovation.

Established in 2002, CMN was created to improve the prosperity of Cornwall’s world-class marine sector and since then, the Network remains firmly rooted in the sector, seeing the key to the current and future success as continuing to support our members through innovative training and marketing initiatives.

Due to continued growth, we have has an exciting opportunity to join our training team as a Freelance Tutor and Assessor, specialising in Engineering. This essential role will be to support our business community to meet their skills and training needs; ensure we continue to drive improvement in our training services and ensure CMN continues to be recognised as a provider of excellence for all our customers and learners. The right person for this role is a team player who is ready for a challenge and willing to challenge and support others. You will need energy, patience and a passion for what you do. Your personal drive to succeed will be complemented by the training team and customer ethos of CMN.

Job Purpose: A strong background in the Engineering industry will enable you to deliver our engineering training to young people, apprentices and employees of marine businesses. You will support the development, delivery and assessment of our apprenticeship programmes to meet the needs of learners and deliver qualifications such as Marine Engineering Standards and PEO, PMO Frameworks; as well as developing, maintaining and managing relationships with our local employers. You will be part of a pro-active, enthusiastic team of employed and freelance Tutors and Assessors, who support our apprentices across many occupational areas.

Skills and Experience: As well as being a qualified assessor with substantial work experience in your occupational area, you will be experienced at using current assessment procedures and be able to assess up to Level 3 in the areas identified. Experience and a qualification in teaching is essential. You must hold (or is working towards) a relevant teaching qualification, assessor’s qualifications (A1 or Level 3 TAQA or CAVA Level 3). Above all, we are looking for someone with a strong understanding and competence in Engineering disciplines, not excluding fabrication and welding, mechanical and/or marine engineering or maintenance engineering. If you have a real enthusiasm to pass on knowledge and skill in these areas to others, then we would love to hear from you.

Working for us as a tutor involves travel throughout Cornwall on a flexible basis.

Location: Across Cornwall

Job Type: Freelance

Hours of Work: Flexible

Salary/Hourly Rate: Competitive rates depending on experience.

How to Apply: Full job description and payment terms are available on request. To send an expression of interest please provide a full CV and covering letter to:

Lucy Harris, Operations Director: lucy.harris@cornwallmarine.net

Or for further information please contact Lucy on 01326 211382

Closing Date for Applications: 15th November 2019

Cornwall Marine Network is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and Freelance Tutors to share this commitment. Applicants must have an enhanced DBS check along with evidence of recent safeguarding and Prevent training. As an equal opportunities employer, we welcome applications from all sectors of the community.