Job: Cornwall Food Foundation

The Cornwall Food Foundation uses food to inspire people to make positive change in their lives and empower them to unlock their future potential. We do this through working with individuals, communities and businesses. With years of experience in the food industry, we know that by focusing on people development, businesses can really flourish.

Experts Grow is our business programme to develop skills for the food, drink and hospitality sector. We are working on an exciting programme of activity to develop relevant and impactful training and tools for our sector, to demonstrate to businesses how developing the skills of their team will enable business growth.

As our Skills Advisor, you will be responsible for recruiting Cornish businesses onto Experts Grow, ensuring a skills gap analysis is undertaken and then working with the team to put an achievable project in place to meet the business need. You will be responsible for establishing strong relationships with Cornish food businesses and networks.

To provide an in-depth knowledge of the skills support landscape and the ability to advise businesses on the range of options available.

Please go to our website www.cornwallfoodfoundation.org for further details on Experts Grow and the full job description.

The fixed term contract is until 30th April 2020, with the possibility of this being extended if further funding is secured.

Location: Based in Truro, although travel throughout Cornwall required to meet with businesses.

Hours: 22.5 hours a week

Job Types: Part-time, Contract

Salary: £25,500.00 /year

Apply with a CV and covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded by European Social Fund.

Please note, we reserve the right to close or extend this position depending on application numbers. Therefore we would urge candidates to submit an application as soon as possible.