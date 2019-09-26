Job: Digital Skills Coach

Are you passionate about helping unemployed people develop their skills to secure future employment? Can you ignite that ‘get up and go’ attitude and inspire individuals? Then we need you….

Due to continued growth, Cornwall Marine Network is looking for an experienced full-time, permanent, Digital Skills Coach to join as a key member of our Positive People team to work across Cornwall on our employability programme supporting unemployed people into work, by improving basic digital skills, for participants based between Falmouth and Newquay, and in the East of the County.

As Digital Skills Coach, you will provide basic digital training, coaching and mentoring to individuals and small groups. You will act as an Ambassador and promote the Positive People project, working closely with our stakeholder partners across the two geographic areas. You will also work alongside the CMN Employment Brokers to identify suitable employment opportunities for the people we are supporting into employment.

Join us as we build on our exemplary track record that has seen over 2,500 unemployed people supported, with 680 gaining employment. This is part of the wider CMN Team that has delivered training to more than 7,500 marine sector employees, created 3,000 new jobs and added over £315 Million of value to Cornwall’s economy.

You must have an enhanced DBS check and evidence of current Safeguarding and Prevent training and a full awareness of equal opportunities.

To request a copy of the job description or to send an expression of interest please provide a full CV and covering letter to:

Steve A Roberts: stephen.a.roberts@cornwallmarine.net

Or for further information please contact Steve on 01326 211382

Closing date for applications: Midday Friday 4th October 2019