Job: Comms and Engagement Officer

By
Morveth Ward
-
0
65
Careers Hub is looking for a new member of its team
Our Comms and Engagement Officer provides the vital link between team members working across the county and our wider network of Careers Leaders in Schools, Business Volunteers and other key stakeholders.

Job Description

About you
Self motivated; able to work creatively and independently, you will be organised, and able to manage a varied workload and organise your time effectively. A strong team player with excellent written and verbal communication skills who can confidently lead and deliver on a range of events and projects including a key role in the delivery of Cornwall Skills Show.

Company Description

Careers Hub Cornwall and Isles of Scilly is a small and dynamic team linking education with business in order to improve outcomes for young people and help businesses meet their recruitment needs.

Other Application Details

This is a fixed term contract until 31st August 2020 and may represent a suitable secondment opportunity for existing Cornwall Council employees. If you wish to be considered for a secondment, please obtain your manager’s permission before applying.

Salary: £21,683 – £26,317

Please follow this link to apply: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/careers

This position will be subject to an enhanced criminal record disclosure check.

This is a public/customer-facing role, where the statutory English language requirement for public sector workers applies

Cornwall Council is committed to safeguarding and is an equal opportunities employer.

