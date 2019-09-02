Job: Comms and Engagement Officer

Job Description
About you
Self motivated; able to work creatively and independently, you will be organised, and able to manage a varied workload and organise your time effectively. A strong team player with excellent written and verbal communication skills who can confidently lead and deliver on a range of events and projects including a key role in the delivery of Cornwall Skills Show.
Company Description
Careers Hub Cornwall and Isles of Scilly is a small and dynamic team linking education with business in order to improve outcomes for young people and help businesses meet their recruitment needs.
Other Application Details
This is a fixed term contract until 31st August 2020 and may represent a suitable secondment opportunity for existing Cornwall Council employees. If you wish to be considered for a secondment, please obtain your manager’s permission before applying.
Salary: £21,683 – £26,317
Please follow this link to apply: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/careers
This position will be subject to an enhanced criminal record disclosure check.
This is a public/customer-facing role, where the statutory English language requirement for public sector workers applies
Cornwall Council is committed to safeguarding and is an equal opportunities employer.