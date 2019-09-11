Job: Commercial Estates Manager

Cornwall Airport Newquay is currently recruiting for a full time Commercial Estates Manager to join its growing team

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Commercial Estates Manager will be responsible for the efficient and effective management of all areas of the Cornwall Airport Limited leased property estate.

The development of the commercial enterprises at the airport is key to the delivery of our business plan. You will lead the engagement with new and existing tenants maximising the revenue for the site whilst ensuring our legal and statutory obligations are met. This is a commercially focused role with the ability to negotiate commercial terms and agree pre-lets with potential tenants.

Please see the job description and person specification for a more extensive list of duties, and the essential requirements for the role.

The salary for this position will be at a competitive market rate.

Your application must be able to demonstrate that your skills and knowledge match the essential criteria stated on the Person Specification.

CV’s and a Covering Letter on your suitability for the role should be returned to:

suzanne.yates@cornwallairportnewquay.com

For more information visit:

https://www.cornwallairportnewquay.com/about-us/careers-at-can/commercial-estates-manager