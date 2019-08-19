Job: Management Accountant

The Dash Group is looking for a full time management accountant

Overview

The Dash Group, based in Redruth, provides a diverse range of services to businesses and consumers. Dash Logistic Services offers distribution, vehicle rental and self-storage, Dash Convenience Stores serve local communities in Cornwall and DWN supplies maps and other fast-moving goods to retailers and consumers across the UK.

We are looking to recruit a Management Accountant to work in a busy environment providing a prompt and professional service to customers and suppliers using TAS Books and several other industry specific software systems.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

• Maintaining purchase and sales ledgers

• Setting up and maintaining customer and supplier accounts

• Communicating with suppliers and customers

• Credit control

• Sales ledger and bank account reconciliation

• Sales import from other software systems

• Processing invoices and payments

• Resolving invoice queries

• VAT returns and payments

• Nominal account entries

• Inter group company journals

Personal Specification

Essential

• Minimum of 2 years accounts experience of sales ledger, purchase ledger and credit control

• AAT Qualification (or working towards)

• Strong experience in accounting systems (ideally with knowledge of Tas Books)

• Strong IT skills, especially Outlook, Excel, Word

• Organised with excellent attention to detail

• Ability to work under pressure and multitask

• Good communication skills

Further Information

Reporting to: The Directors

Based: Redruth Site (TR15 3RQ)

Hours of Work: Monday – Friday, 8:30 -17:00 (40 hours per week)

Salary: £20,000 – £25,000 depending on experience.

Holiday Entitlement: 5.6 weeks per year (including Bank Holidays).

Start Date: Immediate

Applications

In writing only with a covering letter, including salary details and CV, to jobs@thedashgroup.co.uk

Please quote the reference number on your application.

Please note we cannot accept applications without a covering letter.