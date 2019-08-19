Job: Management Accountant

The Dash Group is looking for a full time management accountant
Overview
The Dash Group, based in Redruth, provides a diverse range of services to businesses and consumers. Dash Logistic Services offers distribution, vehicle rental and self-storage, Dash Convenience Stores serve local communities in Cornwall and DWN supplies maps and other fast-moving goods to retailers and consumers across the UK.
We are looking to recruit a Management Accountant to work in a busy environment providing a prompt and professional service to customers and suppliers using TAS Books and several other industry specific software systems.
Main Duties & Responsibilities
• Maintaining purchase and sales ledgers
• Setting up and maintaining customer and supplier accounts
• Communicating with suppliers and customers
• Credit control
• Sales ledger and bank account reconciliation
• Sales import from other software systems
• Processing invoices and payments
• Resolving invoice queries
• VAT returns and payments
• Nominal account entries
• Inter group company journals
Personal Specification
Essential
• Minimum of 2 years accounts experience of sales ledger, purchase ledger and credit control
• AAT Qualification (or working towards)
• Strong experience in accounting systems (ideally with knowledge of Tas Books)
• Strong IT skills, especially Outlook, Excel, Word
• Organised with excellent attention to detail
• Ability to work under pressure and multitask
• Good communication skills
Further Information
Reporting to: The Directors
Based: Redruth Site (TR15 3RQ)
Hours of Work: Monday – Friday, 8:30 -17:00 (40 hours per week)
Salary: £20,000 – £25,000 depending on experience.
Holiday Entitlement: 5.6 weeks per year (including Bank Holidays).
Start Date: Immediate
Applications
In writing only with a covering letter, including salary details and CV, to jobs@thedashgroup.co.uk
Please quote the reference number on your application.
Please note we cannot accept applications without a covering letter.