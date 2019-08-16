Job: Finance and Contracts Manager

SSE Cornwall is seeking a dynamic Finance and Contracts Manager.

You will be an experienced and knowledgeable Finance & Contract Manager who can work well as part of a multi-disciplinary team while maintaining focus in order to produce accurate and timely information as required. The successful candidate will be highly organised and have an ability to work at a high standard to pre-set deadlines.

You will be creative and engaging, able to form relationships quickly and work with openness and integrity. Ideally you will have experience of working on complex EU projects and experience of the timelines set and the importance of sumbitting quaertly claims in a highly accurate and timely manner.

Salary: £23,000 (pro rata) + pension contribution

Hours: 22.5 hrs per week Contract:

Fixed term until 31st June 2022 (3-month probationary period)

Flexibility: There is an expectation that the successful candidate will be willing to adapt his/her working hours to suit the needs of the organisation. This may involve occasional evening work.

Location: This post is based in at the SSE Cornwall Offices, The Workbox, 30 Ferris Town, Truro, Cornwall TR1 3JJ

Application closing date: August 27

For full details and to apply click here.