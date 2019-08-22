Job: Equity Fund Manager

Equity Fund Manager… Cornwall

An exciting opportunity to join a young £40 million Fund in Cornwall

We are seeking an equity fund manager to join our team

Reporting directly to the Head of Fund, this is an exciting opportunity to join a small team managing a £40m fund backed by The British Business Bank. The CIOSIF fund is aimed at potential high growth SMEs within the county of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Principal accountabilities

Origination, appraisal and execution of investment applications in the range £50k – £2m to include:

assessing applications in line with operating guidelines,

conducting due diligence,

preparation of proposals and presenting to investment committee,

negotiating approved proposals through term sheet to final documentation phase,

representing the fund as observer on investee company boards as necessary,

Pro-active portfolio risk/return management.

Promotion of the fund throughout Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to create pipeline of deals and general marketing to raise awareness.

Contributing to reports to stakeholders and general fund administration.

Support new business development tasks, if required, including fund models.

Knowledge, skills and experience

Whilst we are ideally looking for someone with equity investment experience, we are prepared to consider someone who has a financial or legal background in corporate structuring/restructuring, acquisitions etc, and who has a good understanding of how businesses operate.

Currently FCA approved or with applicable skills and experience to become FCA approved.

Exposure to/knowledge of key industry sectors which may include technology, media, healthcare, education, cleantech.

Ability to understand what makes a business tick.

High level of attention to detail and accuracy.

Personable attitude and ability to work well as part of a small team.

Ability to drive lead generation through personal networking/marketing/conferencing.

University educated or equivalent

You must be able to travel throughout Cornwall and to the Isles of Scilly to meet with customers and attend marketing events. A current UK driving licence and vehicle are a prerequisite.

About us

Established in 2002, The FSE Group primarily manages funds on behalf of public sector organisations which are used for investing in or lending to growth small or medium enterprises (SMEs).

A period of rapid growth now sees our group funds under management at nearing £150m. With a head office located in Camberley, Surrey, and group offices located in Ipswich, Truro and London.

For more specific information on the Cornwall fund visit www.ciosif.co.uk

FSE is all about creating growth in local economies by helping SMEs with their funding needs. Emphasis is on building clients’ businesses not maximising profits for investors.

Salary £45k – £55k depending on experience.

Please apply by submitting your CV and a covering letter to Karen.Karaahmet@thefsegroup.com detailing why you are interested in the role and would be our perfect candidate. Applications to be received by close on business on 4th September.

You must have the right to work in the UK and be located, or willing to locate with a reasonable commute of the Truro office.

Strictly no agencies.