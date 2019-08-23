Job: Accounts Senior

Whyfield is looking for an Accounts Senior
The Accounts Senior role is a great opportunity for someone who is qualified & experienced but looking to progress in their career and work in a fast-paced accountancy practice.
We are an entrepreneurial, independent firm based in Truro with an existing high calibre of experienced staff members.
The key responsibilities of the role are:
Accounts preparation from both incomplete records and computerised records
- Company Tax returns
- Self-assessment tax returns
- VAT return assistance
- Reviewing work of other employees
- New client setup
- Other ad-hoc projects as they arise
The successful candidate will be in charge of their own portfolio of clients ranging from Sole traders to LTD companies.
The candidate will need to have:
- Full ACA/ACCA or CTA member qualifications
- Experience in a well-established accountancy practice – min 3 years’ experience
- In depth knowledge of accounts preparation for a range of businesses and sectors
- Experience in preparing tax illustrations & providing advice
- Good knowledge of using software such as Sage, Xero & QuickBooks
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with the pressure of deadlines
The benefits on offer to the candidate are:
- Competitive salary
- Health cover
- Time off above statutory leave
- Team activities
- Paid CPD
- Training support
- Paid professional subscriptions
- A great chance to progress to a higher level
- Work in an exciting & revolutionary firm
- Part time or Full time welcome
To apply please email your CV & a covering letter to laura@whyfield.co.uk