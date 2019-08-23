Job: Accounts Senior

Whyfield is looking for an Accounts Senior

The Accounts Senior role is a great opportunity for someone who is qualified & experienced but looking to progress in their career and work in a fast-paced accountancy practice.

We are an entrepreneurial, independent firm based in Truro with an existing high calibre of experienced staff members.

The key responsibilities of the role are:

Accounts preparation from both incomplete records and computerised records

Company Tax returns

Self-assessment tax returns

VAT return assistance

Reviewing work of other employees

New client setup

Other ad-hoc projects as they arise

The successful candidate will be in charge of their own portfolio of clients ranging from Sole traders to LTD companies.

The candidate will need to have:

Full ACA/ACCA or CTA member qualifications

Experience in a well-established accountancy practice – min 3 years’ experience

In depth knowledge of accounts preparation for a range of businesses and sectors

Experience in preparing tax illustrations & providing advice

Good knowledge of using software such as Sage, Xero & QuickBooks

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with the pressure of deadlines

The benefits on offer to the candidate are:

Competitive salary

Health cover

Time off above statutory leave

Team activities

Paid CPD

Training support

Paid professional subscriptions

A great chance to progress to a higher level

Work in an exciting & revolutionary firm

Part time or Full time welcome

To apply please email your CV & a covering letter to laura@whyfield.co.uk