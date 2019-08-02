Job: Employment Broker

Are you a good people connector, a great coordinator and have a passion to support people’s journey into employment? Then this opportunity is for you!

Through our excellent relationship with all business sectors across Cornwall, Cornwall Marine Network requires a first class Employment Broker. You will act as an ambassador to build relations with the business community and promote awareness for the Pluss Positive People programme.

Targeting employers, you will help SMEs see the benefits of recruiting a diverse workforce; outlining the positive impact this can have on the business and the individual. Through your business engagement you will provide participants with employability activity, business visits, work tasters and work experience to increase their employment prospects. Your actions will break down their barriers to work, while supporting employers to allow these new recruits to be valued and be included within their wider workforce.

Led by Pluss, Positive People is jointly funded by the Community Fund and European Social Fund. This project aims to help over 1,300 individuals who are out of work to build their skills, confidence and motivation.

Competitive Salary, subject to experience.

37.5 hours per week, permanent contract, and Company Pension Scheme

For a job description and further details please contact Stephen Roberts Stephen.a.roberts@cornwallmarine.net

Closing date: Thursday, August 8

Cornwall Marine Network is an equal opportunities and Disability Confident employer; we welcome applications from all sections of the community.