Job: Employability/ Digital Skills Tutor

Cornwall Marine Network is looking for an Employability/ Digital Skills Tutor (Part-Time Employed or Freelance) – excellent rates of pay
Are you passionate about helping job seekers gain the skills to secure employment? Can you ignite that ‘get up and go’ attitude and inspire individuals that the right job is out there? Then we need you….
Due to continued growth CMN is looking for an experienced Part-Time Employed or Sessional Tutor / Assessor to work across Cornwall on our accredited employability programme range for the unemployed, with a particular specialism in basic digital skills delivery.
Since 2010, CMN has delivered employability programmes successfully to over 2,500 individuals resulting in more than 650 people gaining employment.
As a training provider, Cornwall Marine Network provides personal and flexible training for businesses and individuals. We have delivered a variety of successful programmes to more than 7,500 learners, creating almost 3,000 new jobs and added over £300M value to the local economy.
Responsibilities:
- Delivering courses to small groups in a classroom environment, between 2 to 5 days’ duration. Generally, there will be a number of courses each month (in different locations), subject to demand
- Acting as a Tutor/Assessor supporting individual learning; tracking documents and providing feedback, monitoring and assessing progress
- Maintaining all course and related documentation, including course/lesson plans
Requirements:
- Applicants must be qualified with a recognised teaching and training qualification at Level 3 as a minimum and have experience of delivering training to adults
- Literacy & Numeracy qualifications at Level 2 or above
- Experience of basic digital skills delivery
- Ability to offer flexible delivery days and hours
- A good knowledge of IT based systems
- Full UK driving license and use of own vehicle
Candidates must have an enhanced DBS check along with evidence of recent Safeguarding and Prevent training and full awareness of equal opportunities.
To send an expression of interest please provide a full CV and covering letter to:
Gaynor Bagnall: gaynor.bagnall@cornwallmarine.net
Or for further information please contact Gaynor on 01326 211382
Closing date for applications: 15th July 2019