Job: Employability/ Digital Skills Tutor

Cornwall Marine Network is looking for an Employability/ Digital Skills Tutor (Part-Time Employed or Freelance) – excellent rates of pay

Are you passionate about helping job seekers gain the skills to secure employment? Can you ignite that ‘get up and go’ attitude and inspire individuals that the right job is out there? Then we need you….

Due to continued growth CMN is looking for an experienced Part-Time Employed or Sessional Tutor / Assessor to work across Cornwall on our accredited employability programme range for the unemployed, with a particular specialism in basic digital skills delivery.

Since 2010, CMN has delivered employability programmes successfully to over 2,500 individuals resulting in more than 650 people gaining employment.

As a training provider, Cornwall Marine Network provides personal and flexible training for businesses and individuals. We have delivered a variety of successful programmes to more than 7,500 learners, creating almost 3,000 new jobs and added over £300M value to the local economy.

Responsibilities:

Delivering courses to small groups in a classroom environment, between 2 to 5 days’ duration. Generally, there will be a number of courses each month (in different locations), subject to demand

Acting as a Tutor/Assessor supporting individual learning; tracking documents and providing feedback, monitoring and assessing progress

Maintaining all course and related documentation, including course/lesson plans

Requirements:

Requirements: Applicants must be qualified with a recognised teaching and training qualification at Level 3 as a minimum and have experience of delivering training to adults

Literacy & Numeracy qualifications at Level 2 or above

Experience of basic digital skills delivery

Ability to offer flexible delivery days and hours

A good knowledge of IT based systems

Full UK driving license and use of own vehicle

Candidates must have an enhanced DBS check along with evidence of recent Safeguarding and Prevent training and full awareness of equal opportunities.

To send an expression of interest please provide a full CV and covering letter to:

Gaynor Bagnall: gaynor.bagnall@cornwallmarine.net

Or for further information please contact Gaynor on 01326 211382

Closing date for applications: 15th July 2019