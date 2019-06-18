Job: Trainee Investment Analyst

By
Morveth Ward
-
0
66
1.      Job Identification
 

Job Title: Trainee Investment Analyst

Salary: Circa £22k + Bonus

Location: Taylor Money Ltd, Marina House, North Parade, Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 2TF

Contract: Full Time

Start date: Flexible

2.      Job Purpose
 

To research, monitor, evolve and communicate Taylor Money’s investment strategy and to ensure the investment philosophy continues to reflect our ethos.

3.      Company Profile
 

Taylor Money has been providing independent financial advice to clients for 30 years. We pride ourselves on our exceptional and honest service and continue to put people at the heart of everything we do. For further information visit www.taylormoney.com

4.      Organisational Position
 
5.      Essential Duties and Responsibilities
 

·         Researching and preparing investment commentary including:

    • Monthly economic commentary
    • Bi-monthly client newsletters
    • Ad hoc economic updates
    • Other commentary regarding specific investments, for example the Governed Portfolios within the Royal London pension

·         Reporting to advisers and paraplanners in relation to funds/markets on a weekly basis and as needed.

  • Responsible for the investment committee including scheduling meetings, completing research and detailing evidence and then presenting findings and solutions to the management team.
  • Continually monitoring model portfolio performance with a focus on ensuring the correct compliance documentation and evidence is in place (as required by the FCA on an ongoing basis); and preparing client facing material (use of FE Analytics to create portfolio fact sheets etc).
  • Responsible for implementing and rebalancing of portfolios, helping review existing or new portfolios before ultimately rebalancing them, in line with our investment philosophy.

·         Responsible for reviewing and updating the company’s investment proposition.

  • Work with third parties to help establish the above and help monitor our ongoing investment compliance.
6.      Essential Skills and Qualifications
 

·         Degree level qualification

·         A keen interest in financial markets and reading around the discipline of investing

·         Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including ability to effectively communicate with internal and external customers

·         Excellent computer proficiency, particularly Microsoft Excel

·         Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing exemplary customer service

·         Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given, prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices

·         Willingness to gain industry specific qualifications (Taylor Money will support progression within the business and further education)

 

Please send your CV and covering letter to freya@taylormoney.com by Monday 1st July 2019.

The first round of interviews will start week commencing 8th July 2019.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here