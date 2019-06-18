Job: Trainee Investment Analyst

|1. Job Identification
|
Job Title: Trainee Investment Analyst
Salary: Circa £22k + Bonus
Location: Taylor Money Ltd, Marina House, North Parade, Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 2TF
Contract: Full Time
Start date: Flexible
|2. Job Purpose
|
To research, monitor, evolve and communicate Taylor Money’s investment strategy and to ensure the investment philosophy continues to reflect our ethos.
|3. Company Profile
|
Taylor Money has been providing independent financial advice to clients for 30 years. We pride ourselves on our exceptional and honest service and continue to put people at the heart of everything we do. For further information visit www.taylormoney.com
|4. Organisational Position
|5. Essential Duties and Responsibilities
|
· Researching and preparing investment commentary including:
· Reporting to advisers and paraplanners in relation to funds/markets on a weekly basis and as needed.
· Responsible for reviewing and updating the company’s investment proposition.
|6. Essential Skills and Qualifications
|
· Degree level qualification
· A keen interest in financial markets and reading around the discipline of investing
· Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including ability to effectively communicate with internal and external customers
· Excellent computer proficiency, particularly Microsoft Excel
· Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing exemplary customer service
· Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given, prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices
· Willingness to gain industry specific qualifications (Taylor Money will support progression within the business and further education)
Please send your CV and covering letter to freya@taylormoney.com by Monday 1st July 2019.
The first round of interviews will start week commencing 8th July 2019.