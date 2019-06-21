Job: Sales & Marketing Manager

Tanist Ltd, a leading IT, telephony and web development solution provider based in Bodmin, is recruiting for the new role of Sales and Marketing Manager.

This role sits within the senior management team and is pivotal to the company’s ambitious targets for 2019/20 revenue growth. This is a wide ranging management position that has responsibility for building marketing strategies, targeting sales opportunities, developing valuable links with networking partners across the South West and building on the current account management efforts to identify opportunities within our existing customer base to develop a strong new business pipeline.

The right candidate will be a highly experienced, self-driven, target orientated sales and marketing professional. They will have demonstrable experience in ICT B2B solution sales, with a flair for understanding even the most complex customer requirements and converting them into ICT solutions and services, building customer trust and most importantly delivering the sale. They will also have demonstrable experience designing an integrated print and social media strategy; building, communicating and managing the marketing plan and associated budget. In addition, the role will require making use of both social media and networking opportunities and to create an account management route into our existing customer base to widen their understanding of the wide range of services available to them from Tanist and its partners.

Tanist is a ‘one stop shop’ solution provider which is unique amongst its competitors. We deliver proactive and reactive IT services; managed hardware and software sales; VoIP telephony system implementations; bespoke web-based development solutions and web site hosting. We have also developed a number of in-house products that have been designed for the holiday property market, which so dominates the economy across the South West and have huge untapped opportunities.

The company has huge potential to grow in the years ahead. This is a role that requires a vision, extensive communication skills, a big personality and wide-ranging experience. You will join a small but enthusiastic team. The role will require the development, implementation and management of a multi-faceted marketing plan, that will best take advantage of both traditional print and digital media. The role requires great understanding of the use of social media and you’ll have full responsibility and accountability over the published content on all of Tanist’s social media and web platforms.

This role will be the central part of the ‘customer journey’, being the focal point for all new client enquiries, developing leads and taking a major role in the participation of a variety of networking partnerships across Cornwall and the South West. You’ll promote the Tanist name and services through business to business contact forums, be the contact point from start to finish of the pre- and post- sale processes; then into account management and supporting the delivery of exceptional levels of customer service – one of Tanist’s core values. You will also have input into the development of all new service and product offerings, providing the essential marketing insight to ensure we are focused and do not waste any time or effort on unprofitable options. However, the overall focus of the role is to deliver sales!

Reporting directly to the General Manager, it is the primary responsibility of the post holder to build a consistent pipeline of new project work into both sides of the business to drive overall company growth.

To apply go to www.tanist.co.uk/careers/