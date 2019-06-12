Job: Outreach & Digital Marketing Executive

Our SEO team is growing, rapidly, and we’re on the hunt for energetic digital marketing specialists to support our awesomely creative Outreach and Content team generate inspirational marketing campaigns for our global clients. Got your attention?

This is a great opportunity to master the art of outreach, and content marketing on a huge variety of campaigns. It’s an ideal job for early on in your career and will build upon the skills you already have, to grow a fulfilling career at 3WhiteHats.

Equally, if you’ve got experience, we’d love to hear from you too – we can tailor a role to suit you. If that’s you, we’d especially like to hear from people with PR backgrounds.

What you’ll do.

● Support content team with outreach and creative campaign execution

● Find clever angles to establish relationships with news sites and bloggers

● Support the planning, production and execution of creative digital marketing campaigns

● Produce written content for client campaigns

● Research and review opportunities with bloggers and publications

● Liaise with third parties to secure content collaborations

● Help execute strategies for a wide variety of client campaigns

● Understand our clients’ target audiences and tailor content ideas and assets accordingly

● Support the creative team to continue to get results for our clients

● Produce monthly client reports

● Communicate with clients to drive strategies forward

Why work with us?

● Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analysts

● Awesome global client base, doing career-defining work with a host of well-known brands

● Specialists in Search Engine Optimisation, Paid advertising and Google Analytics

● Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall

● 25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days

● Competitive pay and a pension

● An annual training budget for you to use on conferences, courses and qualifications

● Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday and plenty of fun together

● Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day

● We’re offering between £18,000 and £21,000 p.a, depending upon your experience, open to negotiation if you’ve more experience again.

What we need from you?

We’re on the lookout for an enthusiastic and articulate digital marketer. If you’re one already you’ll know what we’re after, however, just to clarify the skills we need:

● To have relevant agency or in-house experience in executing digital marketing or PR campaigns

● If you’re fresh out of uni, a degree in a relevant subject (marketing, journalism, creative writing etc)

● We’d love previous experience of PR and outreach and will adjust the role accordingly

● An understanding of SEO and digital marketing experience

● Able to write copy, understand data and not afraid of learning technical skills

● A whizz with Microsoft Office / Google Suite

● A head for strategy and a desire to learn

● Proactive and hardworking, with an eye for detail, and a sense of pride in your work

● A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out

Apply now!

For further details on our company and to submit your application, visit www.3whitehats.com.