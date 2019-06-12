Job: Junior Front End Developer

We’re growing again and are looking for someone with development skills to join our team. The Junior Web Developer will have a dual-role at 3WhiteHats: helping manage the website of a well-known global brand, including updating pages, HTML and CSS; and secondly, the other half of your role will be to learning technical SEO from the best and working within one of our SEO teams to deliver optimisation projects.

This is a great opportunity to use your technical skills to work on a large multi-national website, whilst learning to be a kick-ass SEO working on some truly awesome client campaigns.

What you’ll do.

● Help implement HTML/CSS code to update and maintain a global website

● Quickly learn technical SEO/PPC techniques through in-house training

● Support the SEO/PPC Consultants on client campaigns

● Assist with monthly report generation

● Contribute to varied search marketing campaigns

● Manage client communication

● Embrace the role with a longer-term view of progression into an SEO position

● Take an active part in the rapid growth of 3WhiteHats, undertaking additional duties as required

Why work with us?

● Join a happy team of passionate marketeers, creatives, techies and analytics analysts

● Awesome global client base, with a host of well-known brands

● Specialists in Search Engine Optimisation, Paid advertising and Google Analytics

● Beautiful waterside offices, with our very own beach, in the heart of Cornwall

● 25 days holiday plus an extra day per year served for up to another 5 days

● Competitive pay & a pension

● An annual training budget for you to use on conferences, courses and qualifications

● Lots of team time, including a team lunch every Friday & plenty of fun together

● Flexible working hours so you can dodge traffic, or get to the beach on a sunny day

● We’re offering between £16,000 and £21,000 p.a, negotiable depending upon your experience.

What we need from you?

We’re on the hunt for a Junior Developer, if you’re one already you’ll know what we want, however, just to clarify the skills we need:

● Be confident in development with HTML/CSS.

● To have relevant agency or in-house experience in executing digital marketing

● If you’re fresh out of uni, a degree in a relevant subject (marketing, web development etc)

● We’d love some JS experience, and this would give other career development opportunities within the business also

● Able to understand and analyse data and not afraid of learning new technical skills

● An understanding of Photoshop (or similar) would be great

● Familiarity with version control and Git is preferred

● Some experience with PHP / WordPress development

● A bonus would be to have knowledge of Kentico

● A whizz with Microsoft Office

● Proactive and hard-working, with an eye for detail, and a sense of pride in your work

● A happy, loyal team player who’s always willing to help others out

Apply now!

For further details on our company and to submit your application, visit www.3whitehats.com.