Job: Business Innovation Advisor

Acceleration Through Innovation is looking for a Business Innovation Advisor.

You are invited to apply for the position of Business Innovation Advisor. As part of the successful team, you will be a key contact and referral point for first stage enquiries from Cornish businesses. You will be responsible for the successful achievement of project outputs and tasked with maintaining clear client engagement records that support project deliverables and outcomes. As a BIA, your responsibilities will include: managing client liaison, evaluating business needs and providing support in the form of coaching, signposting and innovation processes. You will maximise benefits to business by working closely with relevant stakeholders and regional partners; promoting the ATI project to ensure it is seen as open and accessible to all. You will also need to have an understanding of business innovation and be able to demonstrate a track record of working in a targeted environment using sales metrics.

This is a full-time position working 37 hours per week on a fixed-term basis until 31 March 2020 due to the nature of the funding.

This position is based at the Pool Innovation Centre, Redruth, Cornwall.

To apply for this post please visit https://www.plymouth.ac.uk/your-university/jobs C.V’s will not be accepted.

If you require more information about the role please contact Jo Hancock, ATI Senior Project Manager T:01209 705168 M: 07964 912093 E: jo.hancock@plymouth.ac.uk

The Acceleration Through Innovation Project (ATI) is a GBP 3 million, 3 year project supported by the European Regional Development Fund.