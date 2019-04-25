Job: Marketing Assistant

Cornwall Airport Newquay is looking for a Marketing Assistant:
We are looking for a well-organised and self-motivated person to help deliver a range of marketing campaigns and projects for Cornwall Airport Newquay and provide administrative support to the marketing team.
This is a part-time (22.5hrs per week), permanent position. You must have a marketing qualification or experience in a marketing role, and be a flexible and enthusiastic team player.
Salary will be £19.5k pa, pro rata.
www.cornwallairportnewquay.com/about-us/careers-at-can/marketing-assistant
Please send your CV and covering letter to: Suzanne Yates
By email: Suzanne.Yates@cornwallairportnewquay.com
or
By post:
St Mawgan House
Cornwall Airport Newquay
St Mawgan
Newquay
Cornwall
TR8 4RQ
Please ensure that your application matches the requirements of the Person Specification.
It is anticipated that interviews will take place week commencing 20 May 2019.
Closing date for receipt of applications is 15 May 2019.