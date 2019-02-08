Job: Graphic Designer/Visual Storyteller

Idenna Creative is offering an exciting opportunity for a talented Design Graduate to join our creative and dynamic team of awesome graphic designers, filmmakers, photographers, copywriters and storytellers.

This unique opportunity would come with an exciting client list with many live and varied projects so we require a talented, dextrous and ambitious designer to hit the ground running. There is the opportunity for this position to develop into an Art Director role as the business continues to flourish.

This position requires a strong visual thinker who is an excellent all-rounder, that can intuitively interpret the needs of our clients and see ideas through from the concept to completion.

For more details and to apply for this position click here