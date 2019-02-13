Job: Dynamic Digital Accountant

Featured job advert: Whyfield is recruiting

We know these unicorns exist because we have plenty of them here already!

We set up when digital started to replace analogue accounting in 2014 so we’re really plugged into today’s cloud accounting systems. All of our clients are Making Tax Digital compliant (or very nearly there) so they are used getting instant performance data from our award-winning team who are all Xero and QuickBooks certified.

Don’t get us wrong; it’s not all stats and screens here. Teamwork is hugely important and commitment to growth plays a massive part too. Every single member of our team has a bespoke training plan based on where they want to take their career rather than something we impose. They’re all given time each week for CPD and we pay for all of their membership fees as well as supporting financially the progression of studies. Free onsite parking, working hours to beat the 5pm rush and competitive pay are also givens at Whyfield.

Our new mythical creature will be AAT qualified and we’d prefer practice experience but we’ll bend the rules for the right person! After all, dynamism scores highest.

Fit the bill?

Email your CV and covering letter to: laura@whyfield.co.uk