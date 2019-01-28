If you’re looking to upgrade your career in digital print, then we’ve got a rare opportunity to join St Austell Printing Company as a Digital Print Operator.

You’ll working in Cornwall’s most modern printing facility, for a family-run company which sees constant re-investment and growth across all our departments. In fact, it’s a particularly exciting time as we are undertaking a significant investment programme across our whole business – meaning you’ll be working with the very latest equipment.

You’ll be joining a team of experts within our busy Print Shop who are the first point of contact for our clients. No two days are ever the same and you’ll be working on a wide variety of projects for both small businesses and organisations, right up to some of the UK’s biggest brands.

We have a range of digital printing presses and wide format printers, combined with a comprehensive finishing and bindery department. We offer a wide variety of print services and products – from simple photocopying to professional printing of banners, booklets, plans, posters, flyers, business cards and exhibition solutions.

This is an exciting time to join our team and be part of our ambitious plans.

We make sure this is a great place to work – in fact most of our team have been with us for years and we are always looking for opportunities to encourage career progression.

Digital Print Operator

Hours of work: 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday 8:30am – 5:30pm (1hr unpaid lunch break per day). Overtime may be required

Salary: Competitive. Negotiable, dependent on experience.

Download the full job description, including main duties and essential and desirable skills and experience here.

Final date for applications: By 9am, 4th February 2019

Please submit a CV and cover letter to Beth Mayman by email or post to;

Beth Mayman, Operations Manager

beth.mayman@sapc.co.uk

St Austell Printing Company, St Austell Business Park, St Austell, Cornwall, PL25 4FD

01726 624900

Here at St Austell Printing Company we pride ourselves in being an equal opportunities employer. We do not discriminate on the grounds of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, gender reassignment, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, disability or age.