Job: Communications Specialist

CORNWALL & ISLES OF SCILLY SKILLS HUB

Here at the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub we know that the smartest way to develop a business is to grow its people, giving them the skills they need to help the business thrive.

But with so many training schemes to choose from finding the right options can be a minefield for business owners. That’s why the Skills Hub’s team of experts are here to help.

Cornwall Development Company is now recruiting for a creative and innovative Communications Specialist to join the team to help ensure that our message is heard by those who need our support.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub is funded by the European Social Fund.

Communications Specialist

Starting salary £15,550 (FTE £31,100) per annum

Based in Pool, Redruth

18.5 hours per week (0.5 FTE)

Fixed term contract to 30 November 2019

The Communications Specialist will work with the Growth & Skills Communications Manager to design and deliver innovative and market-leading promotion of the Skills Hub, achieving the highest possible impact across a variety of platforms.

The Communications Specialist will:

Develop and manage content for the Skills Hub website

Implement social media activity to raise the consciousness of our offering amongst the Cornish business population

Contribute to the organisation of promotional events

Build relationships, network and positively represent the work of the Skills Hub

Develop and publish a range of video case studies articulating the work of the Skills Hub

Please review the job description for further details about the role and our ideal candidate.

Deadline: noon, Tuesday 15 January

For further details and an application pack: www.cornwalldevelopmentcompany.co.uk/jobs or call Andrew Bellamy, HR (01872 322833)