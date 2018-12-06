Job: Sales Office Manager

Job Advert

F/T Sales Office Manager

07.30 -17.00 Mon-Fri (finish time variable according to operational need of this seasonal business)

£25,000 p.a.

Start – as soon possible

An opportunity to work in Abbotts, a well-established family company in Redruth wholesaling goods mainly to the hospitality industry.

This is a key role where the successful candidate will manage and run the busy sales office but also communicate the vision of the directors to a reality in delivery of our wide and varied range of products to our large, longstanding customer base.  This will require excellent relationships, internal and external and a strong customer service ethic.

Requirements :

  • Excellent team player, both as a leader and a member
  • Strong administrative background
  • Ability to form good relationships, internal and external
  • Exceptional focus on customer service.
  • Attention to detail
  • Accuracy
  • Ability to manage a substantial product range
  • Computer literacy
  • Good communication skills
  • Excellent telephone manner

To apply please send C/V with covering letter by Friday 21st December to:

Simon Sheldrake, Finance and Human Resources Manager, Abbotts (S.W.) Limited, Unit 17 Barncoose Industrial Estate, Wilson Way, Redruth, TR15 3RQ

Or by email to simonsheldrake@abbotts.info

