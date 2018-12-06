Job: Sales Office Manager

Job Advert

F/T Sales Office Manager

07.30 -17.00 Mon-Fri (finish time variable according to operational need of this seasonal business)

£25,000 p.a.

Start – as soon possible

An opportunity to work in Abbotts, a well-established family company in Redruth wholesaling goods mainly to the hospitality industry.

This is a key role where the successful candidate will manage and run the busy sales office but also communicate the vision of the directors to a reality in delivery of our wide and varied range of products to our large, longstanding customer base. This will require excellent relationships, internal and external and a strong customer service ethic.

Requirements :

Excellent team player, both as a leader and a member

Strong administrative background

Ability to form good relationships, internal and external

Exceptional focus on customer service.

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Ability to manage a substantial product range

Computer literacy

Good communication skills

Excellent telephone manner

To apply please send C/V with covering letter by Friday 21st December to:

Simon Sheldrake, Finance and Human Resources Manager, Abbotts (S.W.) Limited, Unit 17 Barncoose Industrial Estate, Wilson Way, Redruth, TR15 3RQ

Or by email to simonsheldrake@abbotts.info