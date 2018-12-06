Job: Sales Office Manager

Job Advert
F/T Sales Office Manager
07.30 -17.00 Mon-Fri (finish time variable according to operational need of this seasonal business)
£25,000 p.a.
Start – as soon possible
An opportunity to work in Abbotts, a well-established family company in Redruth wholesaling goods mainly to the hospitality industry.
This is a key role where the successful candidate will manage and run the busy sales office but also communicate the vision of the directors to a reality in delivery of our wide and varied range of products to our large, longstanding customer base. This will require excellent relationships, internal and external and a strong customer service ethic.
Requirements :
- Excellent team player, both as a leader and a member
- Strong administrative background
- Ability to form good relationships, internal and external
- Exceptional focus on customer service.
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Ability to manage a substantial product range
- Computer literacy
- Good communication skills
- Excellent telephone manner
To apply please send C/V with covering letter by Friday 21st December to:
Simon Sheldrake, Finance and Human Resources Manager, Abbotts (S.W.) Limited, Unit 17 Barncoose Industrial Estate, Wilson Way, Redruth, TR15 3RQ
Or by email to simonsheldrake@abbotts.info