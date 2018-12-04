Job: Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Regulatory Affairs Specialist (graduate trainee)

Redruth, Cornwall UK

PharmaLex is a leading provider of Regulatory Affairs, Development Consulting, Pharmacovigilance and Quality Management and Compliance consultancy services to the pharmaceutical industry. Regulatory Affairs is a specialist profession within the pharmaceutical industry, built on a unique mix of science and management that ensures companies meet safety, efficacy and quality of drug products required by law.

We are looking for a talented and enthusiastic person to join our Regulatory Affairs team, to be based in our office in Cornwall (TRAC Services Limited). The role involves providing regulatory advice and the composition of documentation to support developing projects for new and existing clients. You will be able to accurately collate a wide range of scientific information and communicate effectively and responsibly whilst showing strong project management skills.

You will have a good degree in Life Sciences, Chemistry, Applied Biology or Pharmacy, excellent communication and negotiation skills, together with the ability to work independently.

This is an exceptional opportunity for which no previous regulatory experience is necessary; we have an in-house training programme which gives an effective insight and overall understanding of the industry covering the types of activities you will be expected to carry out.

For further information and to apply, please visit https://careers.pharmalex.com/Regulatory-Affairs-Specialist-graduate-trainee-mfd-eng-j249.html