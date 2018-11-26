Job: Skills Development Trainer

Skills Development Trainer

Location – Truro and Newquay, although extensive travel required across Cornwall

Fixed Term – 30 April 2020

Hours – 37.5 hours per week

Salary – £24,500 pro rata

Advert closes – 3 December

Interviews – 10, 11 and 13 December

The Cornwall Food Foundation, the charity behind the award-winning Fifteen Cornwall Apprentice Programme, uses food to create meaningful change in individuals, communities and businesses. With years of experience in the food industry, we know that by focusing on people development, businesses can really flourish.

We are leading a new project called Experts Grow, funded by the European Social Fund, working with businesses to invest in their people and achieve business growth. To achieve this, we are building a new team to engage hospitality and agri-food businesses, and encourage participation in projects tailored to their specific business needs.

The role holder will form part of a new team, which will also include a Hospitality Skills Lead and an Agri-food Skills Lead.

The Role:

Do you have a true passion for training that can be seen in your strong training and development background?

As our Skills Development Trainer, you will be responsible for the design, delivery and evaluation of all training activity for Cornish agri-food and hospitality businesses on the Experts Grow programme.

You will support each business to use relevant tools and resources, participate in workshops, masterclasses and knowledge-sharing forums. You will lead on delivery of collaborative working elements such as peer to peer exchanges and action learning. You will be responsible for ensuring that the training provided meets the different needs of each business.

You will work closely with the Experts Grow team to further develop and improve the services we provide.

For the full job description please click here.

The fixed term contract is until 30th April 2020, with the possibility of this being extended if further funding is secured.

To apply: Please forward your CV with a covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded by European Social Fund.

Please note, we reserve the right to close or extend this position depending on application numbers. Therefore we would urge candidates to submit an application as soon as possible.