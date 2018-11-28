Job: Project Development Officer

Community Energy Plus – Vacancy

Project Development Officer (Cornwall New Energy)

£25,000 for 12 months.

Community Energy Plus is a multi-award winning charity that has been delivering sustainable energy projects and advice since 1998. Our mission is to tackle climate change, promote sustainable energy and reduce fuel poverty. Our team has extensive experience of providing specialist outreach support to over 320 community energy projects; we have secured over £2.1m for community projects towards a total value of over £4.4m. Our inclusive community engagement approach has been recognised by an Ashden Award and numerous national and European best practice case studies.

Community Energy Plus is a member of the Cornwall New Energy partnership, an ERDF funded project providing support to businesses, social enterprises and community groups that want to generate renewable energy and improve their energy and environmental performance. To support the development of this project we are looking for a candidate based in Cornwall to deliver the following role:

Project Development Officer (Cornwall New Energy) – 12 month fixed term contract. Full or Part time working, up to 37.5 hours per week.

We require a graduate level officer with a background in business development, or grant funding and social finance to work with Community Energy Plus and the SMEs supported by the Cornwall New Energy project.

The Project Development Officer will work primarily to assist the SMEs realise their renewable energy aspirations by working with them to secure finance to allow their plans to proceed. The post holder will work with our partner organisations to secure new avenues of finance to support the growth and adoption of renewable energy in Cornwall. Additionally, the role will involve engaging with the charity’s wider activities, understanding how renewable energy fits within our energy efficiency, fuel poverty and building retrofit agendas and how this wider work can benefit these businesses. The role will require awareness of both the generation of electricity from renewable sources and the adoption of renewable heat technologies.

Our preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Awareness and knowledge of the application of renewable energy Experience of supporting businesses to identify problems and opportunities, and helping them to develop and implement solutions A good knowledge and understanding of spreadsheets and cash flow modelling using Excel or similar Practical project management skills Good presentation skills

Prior to application it is highly recommended that candidates look at the following websites, to better understand the scope and range of activities this role is likely to be involved in: www.cep.org.uk, www.cornwallnewenergy.cm, www.communitypowercornwall.coop

A full job description will be provided to applicants in advance of an interview.

Flexible working hours.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter explaining why this role is of interest, quoting the reference CEP/CNE/PrDev to recruitment@cep.org.uk

The deadline for applications is 5.00pm, Wednesday 5th December 2018.

We are unable to respond to every application. Applicants who will be offered an interview will be contacted by email, and invited to meet the team on 10th December; please indicate availability.