Job: Paid Search & Social Marketing Executive

Paid Search & Social Marketing Executive

3WhiteHats is on the hunt for a new team member in our Paid team, helping to run advertising campaigns through the major Search Engines and Social Media websites. We are looking for someone wanting to launch their career in digital marketing and who has a relevant degree or, if no degree, some relevant experience.

Our Paid team runs engaging advertising campaigns for clients throughout the globe. From campaigning for social causes, selling snowboards or driving leads to global Finance Houses – our Paid team are leading it. We use platforms such as Google and Facebook Ads to deliver the right traffic to our clients.

We appreciate you might not have any prior experience running ad campaigns on Google Ads, Facebook or LinkedIn, but that’s OK, we’re looking for aptitude and a hard drive to learn.

Working closely with an Account Manager, the role demands a strong attention to detail, a love of numbers, but coupled with a sharp creative edge. You will learn how to master digital advertising through building and optimising campaigns, and providing reporting to clients. Over time you will grow to take on your own clients.

If successful you will join us in our enviable harbourside offices in the beautiful town of Falmouth, Cornwall and will be working within a growing, close knit team of like-minded Digital Marketing specialists.

If you already have experience, we will tailor a role for you that respects the skills you already have.

The Paid Media Executive Role



Help the Paid Media Manager support our clients in a wide range of industries

Implement Paid marketing strategies designed by experienced team members

Show willing to become an expert in Paid Search and Paid Social advertising

Learn to manage clients and take on responsibility for campaigns

Work with clients to continually adapt and grow their campaigns

Take an active part in the rapid growth of 3WhiteHats, undertaking additional duties as required

What we’re looking for

You’ll need this:

Willing to learn Paid marketing techniques and channels

An analytical brain and LOVE of numbers

Ability to produce written content to a high standard

Ability to think creatively and problem solve

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Experience or qualification in advertising, marketing, media or similar

We’d love this too:

Previous PPC experience in Google & Bing Ads

Experience with Google Analytics

Confidence with social advertising platforms

Display advertising experience

GAIQ

Google Ads qualification

Bing Ads accreditation

Ability to speak another language

Full UK driving license

Previous agency experience

Salary: £18,000 to £21,000.

Closing date: 19th November.

Interviews: 23rd November.

Start Date: Immediate.

Click here to apply.