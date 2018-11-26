Job: Agri-Food Skills Lead

Agri-Food Skills Lead

Location – Truro and Newquay, although extensive travel required across Cornwall

Fixed Term – 30 April 2020

Hours – 30 hours per week

Salary – £24,500 pro rata

Advert closes – 3 December

Interviews – 10, 11 and 13 December

The Cornwall Food Foundation, the charity behind the award-winning Fifteen Cornwall Apprentice Programme, uses food to create meaningful change in individuals, communities and businesses. With years of experience in the food industry, we know that by focusing on people development, businesses can really flourish.

We are leading a new project called Experts Grow, funded by the European Social Fund, working with businesses to invest in their people and achieve business growth. To achieve this, we are building a new team to engage agri-food and hospitality businesses and encourage participation in projects tailored to their specific business needs.

Currently, we are recruiting for a Skills Development Trainer and two sector leads; a Hospitality Skills Lead and an Agri-Food Skills Lead.

The Role:

Do you have a real passion for the agri-food industry? Do you believe that people are the industries greatest asset?

As our Agri-Food Skills Lead, you will be responsible for recruiting Cornish agri-food businesses onto the Experts Grow programme and supporting them to improve their organisation.

You will be responsible for establishing strong relationships with Cornish agri-food businesses and networks to find 50 businesses to work with more closely on an individual project.

You will support each business to use relevant tools and resources, participate in workshops, masterclasses and knowledge sharing forums.

Working closely with the Experts Grow team to develop the services further to meet the needs of the business. Leading delivery on collaborative working elements such as peer to peer exchanges and action learning.

For the full job description please click here.

The fixed term contract is until 30th April 2020, with the possibility of this being extended if further funding is secured.

To apply: Please forward your CV with a covering letter to recruitment@cornwallfoodfoundation.org

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds. This role is funded by European Social Fund.

Please note, we reserve the right to close or extend this position depending on application numbers. Therefore we would urge candidates to submit an application as soon as possible.