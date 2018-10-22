Job: BID Camborne Manager

BID Camborne is currently in the second year of the second 5 year term and is recruiting to the position of BID Camborne Manager.

The company logo says Camborne Can Do and this really needs to be your attitude to the role.

You must also be a resourceful “self-starter”, with a high degree of energy and enthusiasm, working both as a team player and using your own initiative.

The Business Improvement District company has a voluntary Board of Directors drawn from the local business community and is principally funded, through a levy on the rateable value of 297 eligible businesses in the BID area, supplemented by successful grant applications and some voluntary donations.

The Manager is the only employee of the company and the role is part-time at 28 hours per week, with flexibility needed on working hours as some evening and weekend work is part of the job. The salary will be £30,000 per annum pro-rata with a 6 month probation period. Subject to satisfactory performance the salary could increase to £32,000 per annum pro rata after the probation period.

You can find the job description & application form on www.cambornecando.co.uk Applications must be made on the application form by 5pm on Tuesday 30th October.

The current manager Mel would be happy to have an informal chat with any interested candidates. Please send an email to mel@cambornecando.co.uk to arrange a convenient time to talk.