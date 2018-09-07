Job: Training Centre Manager

Training Centre Manager

Cornwall Marine Network

Cornwall Marine Network has an exciting opportunity to join our training team as Training Centre Manager. This essential role will be to support our business community to meet their skills and training needs; ensure we continue to drive improvement in our training services and ensure CMN continues to be recognised as a provider of excellence for all our customers and learners. The right person for this role is a team player who is ready for a challenge and willing to challenge and support others. You will need energy, patience and a passion for what you do. Your personal drive to succeed will be complemented by the team and customer ethos of CMN.

Key responsibilities:

Manage the quality assurance of all CMN training and apprenticeship programmes

Leading CMN preparations for Ofsted and ensuring we remain fully compliant for accredited centre status with awarding bodies in all subject areas.

Oversee the progress and quality assurance of CMN’s Apprenticeship subcontractors; ensuring they meet and exceed the required standards of Ofsted and are performing to the requirements of CMN’s contract with the ESFA.

Manage the transition to the new apprenticeship standards of current frameworks being delivered by CMN, along with overseeing the development of new material and exploring standards in occupational areas new to CMN. Current areas to be developed include: Business and Administration Customer Service Team Leading, and Leadership and Management ICT

Coordinate and manage CMN’s team of experienced and accomplished tutors and assessors (including freelancers); ensuring all arrangements and processes are in place to ensure excellent outcomes are achieved for delivery of our training and apprenticeship programmes.

Be responsible for monitoring the health, safety and welfare of learners including safeguarding, equality and diversity and the prevent agenda.

Support the training team in the conversion to e-portfolio’s and the development of resources and material for a distance learning platform.

Salary £26,000 to £29,000 pa, subject to experience.

37.5 hours per week, permanent contract

For a job description and application form please contact Clare Cocks clare.cocks@cornwallmarine.net

Vacancy closing date: Friday 21st September 2018

Cornwall Marine Network is an equal opportunities and disability confident employer and we welcome applications from all sections of the community.