Job: Skills Broker

CORNWALL MANUFACTURERS GROUP – ESF Developing Skills for Business Project

SKILLS BROKER

The Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) is looking for a Skills Broker to work with companies in the Developing Skills for Business (DSfB) European Social Fund project.

The project, which runs until April 2020, is designed to help companies identify their training needs and crucially any gaps in current training provision, working with training providers to fill those gaps.

This is a part time post, not directly employed by CMG.

Full details can be found on CMG’s website www.cmgroup.org.uk

Applications must be submitted to CMG’s Chair: Eric Nicholls at Eric.Nicholls@spiral.uk.com by 5pm on Thurs 27 Sept 2018.