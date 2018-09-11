Job: Full Stack Developer

Everest Media is looking for a Full Stack Developer

Do you love to be challenged to learn new things? Are you the go-to web person in your current role? Would you like to be?

We are looking to strengthen our team with a Full Stack Developer who loves being part of the whole project lifecycle, from initial sketch to final handover.

Our team is relatively small but we are growing fast, and already have an international client base including major publishers and one of the world’s leading computer security firms.

If this is the role for you, you will need to be educated to degree level or equivalent and have the following skills:

C# and ASP.NET

Database including MySQL and SQL Server

Familiar with a CMS (ideally Umbraco, but anything accepted)

Strong HTML, CSS, Javascript skills (ideally Angular or another MVC Javascript framework)

Experience of source control tools like GIT

Innate understanding of the fundamentals of the internet (from 503s to certificates)

Flexible approach backed up by willingness to work across the stack. Rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in is a must.

The following skills are not essential, but they will really make your application stand out:

.NET Core experience

Devops experience

Continuous integration / deployment experience using tools such as Jenkins, TeamCity, Octupus, Visual Studio Team Services, etc.

Experience of working in a SCRUM/Agile environment

Salary for this role is up to £40k per annum.

Company benefits include:

Company pension

26 days annual leave per year (plus bank holidays)

Fresh fruit

Fresh ground coffee

Corporate gym membership rates

Money off vouchers

Salary sacrifice bike scheme

Office pool table and break out areas

To be eligible for this job, you must be eligible to work in the UK and be willing to work from our office in Pool, Redruth, Cornwall.

This is a full time, permanent position, working 37.5 hours per week.

Please apply through Everest Media’s website (www.everest-media.co.uk).

No agency applications will be accepted and Everest Media and any of its subsidiaries will not be liable for any introducer fees, recruitment fees or similar costs arising from non-compliance with this notice on the part of an agency.