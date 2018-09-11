Job: Employability Skills Tutor

Employability Skills Tutor with Cornwall Marine Network

As a training provider CMN provide personal and flexible training for business and individuals having delivered a variety of successful programmes to learners, creating more than 3,000 new jobs and added over £200M value to the local economy.

Due to continued growth CMN is looking for experienced freelance tutors and assessors to work across Cornwall on our accredited employability support programme for the unemployed. Since 2010, CMN have delivered this programme successfully to over 2,000 individuals resulting in over 35% attending moving directly into employment.

Responsibilities:

Delivering in small groups in a classroom environment over 5 days

Acting as a tutor/assessor supporting individual learning; tracking documents and providing feedback, monitoring and assessing progress

Maintaining all course and related documentation, including course/lesson plans

Requirements:

Applicants must be qualified with a recognised teaching and training qualification – Level 3 minimum

Have experience of delivering training to adults

Literacy & Numeracy qualifications at Level 2 or above

Ability to offer flexible delivery days and hours

A good knowledge of IT based systems

Full UK driving license and use of own vehicle

Candidates must have an enhanced DBS check and evidence safeguarding and Prevent training has been attended.

To send an expression of interest please provide a full CV and covering letter to:

Amanda Bryant: Amanda.Bryant@cornwallmarine.net

Or for further information please contact Amanda on 01326 211382

Closing date for applications: 21st September 2018