Job: Skills Connector

Starting salary £31,100 per annum
Mobile covering East & North Cornwall (Skills Hub based in Pool, Redruth)
37 hours per week
Fixed term contract to 30 November 2019
Deadline: noon, Monday 20 August 2018
Our Skills Connectors are be the principal point of contact for employers accessing the Skills Hub, undertaking training needs analyses (TNAs) and making appropriate referrals to a range of local and national skills initiatives and training providers. They also:
- Develop and maintain comprehensive relationships with employer sectors and their representatives
- Support the development of emerging sectors and promote the collaboration and networking of employers
- Co-ordinate skills interventions with employers and support the monitoring of their development/growth journey over an extended period of time
- Represent the Skills Hub at events, seminars and workshops in order to raise awareness of its objectives