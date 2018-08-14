Job: Senior Full Stack Developer

Everest Media is looking for a senior full stack developer.

Be part of something exciting! Are you ready for the responsibility of working with high profile clients in the world’s most exciting sectors? Are you ready to work with some highly talented, highly skilled team members? Then we are for you!

At Everest Media we aim to continue our growth by recruiting talented and committed individuals that have the desire to learn and develop. We strive to employ staff who share our values and can bring special skills – enhancing the service that we provide to our clients.

To continue supporting our success the team is expanding and we are looking to appoint a Senior Full Stack Developer based in our offices in Pool Innovation Centre. The team is talented and focused, and as this is a new role you will have the opportunity to grow with them. We need someone who can show excellent leadership skills, who is prepared to mentor and grow our junior developers, whilst still ensuring all work is at an exceptionally high level.

To be successful in this role you will need to demonstrate excellent technical knowledge in front and back end development, have excellent interpersonal skills, be knowledgeable, hardworking and be able to deliver projects on time.

You will be part of a small development team working for a business with big ideas and an international client base. So, as the team is small, flexibility is paramount, as is the willingness to work across the stack. Rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in, as well as occasionally tackling problems outside of your area of expertise, is a must.

As digital and technical transformation continues to accelerate, Everest Media is at the centre of this change—supporting our clients’ technical journeys…be part of it!

You will need the following skills.

C#, ASP.NET and .NET Core

Database including MySQL and SQL Server

Familiar with a CMS (ideally Umbraco, but anything accepted)

Strong HTML, CSS, Javascript skills (Angular or another MVC Javascript framework)

Devops experience including VSTS, GIT

AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, S3, CloudFront, Route 53, IAM, Lambda)

Innate understanding of the fundamentals of the internet (from 503s to certificates)

Salary will be dependent on experience and expertise and will be up to £40k per year.

This is a full-time permanent position, working 37.5 hours per week and is based in our Head Office at Pool Innovation Centre.

All candidates must show and evidence a high level of education and training and must have at least a degree (or equivalent).

The closing date for this post is Tuesday 28 August 2018. Please visit our website to apply.