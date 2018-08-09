Job: Scrum Master

Everest Media is looking for a Scrum Master to join its growing team:

Be part of something exciting! Are you ready for the responsibility of working with high profile clients in the world’s most exciting sectors? Are you ready to work with, coach and motivate some highly talented, highly skilled team members? Then we are for you!

At Everest Media we aim to continue our growth by recruiting talented and committed individuals that have the desire to learn and develop. We strive to employ staff who share our values and can bring special skills – enhancing the service that we provide to our clients.

To continue supporting our success the team is expanding and we are looking to appoint a Scrum Master who will be based at our offices in Pool Innovation Centre. The team is talented and focused, and as this is a new role, you will have the opportunity to grow with them. We need someone who can lead our delivery teams on a variety of exciting and cutting-edge transformation projects, but who also has the skills and ability to promote empowerment of the team, ensuring each team member is fully engaged, making meaningful contributions.

To be successful in this role you will need to demonstrate strong analytical and organisational skills, combined with excellent interpersonal and communication skills to manage expectations and issues effectively. You will need extensive experience of establishing/maintaining a high level of customer trust and confidence.

It is an extraordinary time to be in business. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, Everest Media is at the centre of this change—supporting our clients’ digital journeys…be part of it!

The main responsibilities will be:

To create a development environment that is creative, safe, productive and supportive and enables multi-direction collaboration.

To facilitate the planning and help the product owners understand and adhere to scrum techniques and practices while ensuring consistent, sustainable delivery.

To provide guidance, coaching, support and facilitation, and help remove any obstacles that teams may encounter along the way.

To support individual efforts, address any issues that arise, and remove obstacles to help individuals be focused and productive.

To ensure team members have all the resources necessary to do their job.

Salary will be dependent on experience and expertise.

All candidates must show and evidence a high level of education and training and must have at least a degree (or equivalent).

The closing date for this post is Tuesday 28 August 2018. Please visit our website to apply.